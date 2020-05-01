Daily COVID-19 test results from Tom Green County – Friday, May 1

San Angelo, Texas– Today there were four new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The four cases are as follows:

White male in his 40s, exposure to a positive case Tested in Reeves County but resides in Tom Green County.

Black male in his 30s, exposure to a positive case

Hispanic female, teenager, exposure to a positive case

White female in her 40s, community spread

The following are the updated testing result graphics from the City of San Angelo.





Note that the released numbers exceed the positive count; this is because that number is inclusive of positive cases as well as people in contact with positive cases who were also in quarantine or isolation. From this point on, the subcategories in the positive cases will not add up to the total positive number.

The DSHS column has been removed because The City cannot confirm the cases they are monitoring. The City can only speak for the cases that their Health Department is actively monitoring.