COVID-19 update from the Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, Texas– Tuesday’s COVID-19 test result numbers returned 6 new positive cases. The cases come from Tom Green County and Harris County and are detailed as follows:
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, black, Harris County
- Infant male, white, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young female, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
This brings our total positive cases to 256, with 110 active cases, and 11 people currently hospitalized. The virus has also caused a second fatality in Tom Green County.
As of today, the Health Department will no longer list the transmission type. All cases can be classified as “community spread” at this point.