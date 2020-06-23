COVID-19 update from the Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, Texas– Tuesday’s COVID-19 test result numbers returned 6 new positive cases. The cases come from Tom Green County and Harris County and are detailed as follows:

  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, black, Harris County
  • Infant male, white, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Young female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

This brings our total positive cases to 256, with 110 active cases, and 11 people currently hospitalized. The virus has also caused a second fatality in Tom Green County.

As of today, the Health Department will no longer list the transmission type. All cases can be classified as “community spread” at this point.

