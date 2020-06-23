COVID-19 update from the Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, Texas– Tuesday’s COVID-19 test result numbers returned 6 new positive cases. The cases come from Tom Green County and Harris County and are detailed as follows:

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, black, Harris County

Infant male, white, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Young female, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

This brings our total positive cases to 256, with 110 active cases, and 11 people currently hospitalized. The virus has also caused a second fatality in Tom Green County.

As of today, the Health Department will no longer list the transmission type. All cases can be classified as “community spread” at this point.