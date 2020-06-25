COVID-19 update from the Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, Texas– Thursday’s COVID-19 test result numbers returned 10 new positive cases. The cases come from Tom Green County and Runnels County and are detailed as follows:
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, other, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, black, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Infant female, black, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
Total positive cases: 282
Active cases: 132
Currently hospitalized: 11