COVID-19 update from the Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, Texas– Thursday’s COVID-19 test result numbers returned 10 new positive cases. The cases come from Tom Green County and Runnels County and are detailed as follows:

  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, other, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, black, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Infant female, black, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Total positive cases: 282

Active cases: 132

Currently hospitalized: 11

