COVID-19 update from the city of San Angelo and TGC Health Department March 5, 2021

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Diocese of San Angelo will continue requiring visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing protocols after Governor Abbott's mask mandate is lifted on March 10.

According to a statement issued by Bishop Michael Sis on Friday, March 5, 2021, "While we are moving in the right direction, and the future looks optimistic, we have not yet arrived at a point where it would be prudent for the Church to relax our requirements."