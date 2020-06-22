COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:10 p.m. June 22, 2020, there are 11 new cases of COVID-19 to report on today.
- Teenage female, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC), exposure to known case
- Male in his 70s, white, TGC, pending method of transmission
- Female in her 20s, white, Runnels County, community spread
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Menard County, community spread
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
- Female in her 60s, white, TGC, pending method of transmission
- Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission
- Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method transmission
We have received updates on five of the cases with pending methods of transmission from the June 21 report:
- Male in his 70s, white, Coke County, community spread
- Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC, community spread
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
Total positive cases: 250
Active cases: 105
Currently hospitalized: 6 TGC, 2 Non-TGC
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.