COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:10 p.m. June 22, 2020, there are 11 new cases of COVID-19 to report on today.

Teenage female, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC), exposure to known case

Male in his 70s, white, TGC, pending method of transmission

Female in her 20s, white, Runnels County, community spread

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Menard County, community spread

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 60s, white, TGC, pending method of transmission

Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method transmission

We have received updates on five of the cases with pending methods of transmission from the June 21 report:

Male in his 70s, white, Coke County, community spread

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Total positive cases: 250

Active cases: 105

Currently hospitalized: 6 TGC, 2 Non-TGC

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.