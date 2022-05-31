SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green Health Department has reported the death of the first person to have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 since April.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the patient was an unvaccinated Sterling County woman in her 50s. No other information about the patient is available.

So far, 554 people in Tom Green County have died as a result of infection with COVID-19. 358 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County. 196 were residents of other counties.

The last COVID-19 death in Tom Green County was reported by the City on April 19th, 2022.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to May 31, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo