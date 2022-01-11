SAN ANGELO, Texas – As the number of COVID-19 tests rise, wait times may be longer at some of the testing sites. Here’s a list of available COVID-19 testing sites, as well as their addresses and contact numbers, in San Angelo:

Free testing sites

Shannon Medical Center – 844-674-2666 Drive Thru Testing Shannon Urgent Care West, 4251 Sunset Drive, – 325-481-2226 Shannon Urgent Care North, 2626 N. Bryant Blvd., – 325-481-2271 COVID-19 testing with an office visit Shannon Clinic North, 2626 N. Bryant Blvd., – 325-481-2271 Shannon Urgent Care South, 3052 Knickerbocker Rd., 325-481-2222 Shannon Urgent Care West, 4251 Sunset Drive, 325-481-2226 Shannon Clinic Jackson Urgent Care, 2237 S. Jackson St., 325-481-2321

CVS Pharmacy, 318 W. Beauregard Ave., 325-653-4289

Walmart Drive Thru Testing 1852 Sherwood Way, 866-448-7719 5154 Knickerbocker Rd., 866-448-7719

Walgreens locations 2828 N. Bryant Blvd., 325-655-4957 3328 Sherwood Way, 325-947-3677



Testing sites that charge for tests

Any Lab Test Now, 3270 Sherwood Way, – 325-276-4473

Concho Valley ER, 5709 Sherwood Way, – 325-225-5500

La Esperanza Clinic, 1610 S. Chadbourne St., – 325-223-8129

Call testing sites for more information about scheduling appointments (if necessary) and availability of tests.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo, Shannon Medical Center