SAN ANGELO, Texas – As the number of COVID-19 tests rise, wait times may be longer at some of the testing sites. Here’s a list of available COVID-19 testing sites, as well as their addresses and contact numbers, in San Angelo:

Free testing sites

  • Shannon Medical Center – 844-674-2666
    • Drive Thru Testing
      • Shannon Urgent Care West, 4251 Sunset Drive, – 325-481-2226
      • Shannon Urgent Care North, 2626 N. Bryant Blvd., – 325-481-2271
    • COVID-19 testing with an office visit
      • Shannon Clinic North, 2626 N. Bryant Blvd., – 325-481-2271
      • Shannon Urgent Care South, 3052 Knickerbocker Rd., 325-481-2222
      • Shannon Urgent Care West, 4251 Sunset Drive, 325-481-2226
      • Shannon Clinic Jackson Urgent Care, 2237 S. Jackson St., 325-481-2321
  • CVS Pharmacy, 318 W. Beauregard Ave., 325-653-4289
  • Walmart Drive Thru Testing
    • 1852 Sherwood Way, 866-448-7719
    • 5154 Knickerbocker Rd., 866-448-7719
  • Walgreens locations
    • 2828 N. Bryant Blvd., 325-655-4957
    • 3328 Sherwood Way, 325-947-3677

Testing sites that charge for tests

Call testing sites for more information about scheduling appointments (if necessary) and availability of tests.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo, Shannon Medical Center