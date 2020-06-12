COVID-19 test results from Tom Green County – Friday, June 12, 2020

San Angelo, TX- Friday’s COVID-19 test results from San Angelo returned seven new positive cases. The cases are as follows:

Young male, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 20s, white, TGC, pending

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, travel, tested in Dallas County

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC, travel

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, community spread

This brings the total positive cases to 137. Currently, 19 of those are active cases.

There were also eight patients released this week.

The City of San Angelo has provided the following weekly report.