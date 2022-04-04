Starting April 4 Covid-19 reports will be solely reported on Fridays. This includes the daily case and hospitalization graphs along with the normal end-of-week report.
The city will still report any COVID-19-related deaths as the information is received.
Listed below are the links for any daily reported data from the State of Texas.
Texas Department of State Health Services resources
- COVID-19 homepage
- State of Texas county case dashboard (visit this page for daily case numbers)
- State of Texas case dashboard
- State of Texas hospitalization dashboard
- Statewide demographic information for COVID-19