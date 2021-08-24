COVID-19: Local Health Authority issues mask order for educational facilities in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo and Tom Green County Health Department have released a statement about the implementation of control measures on property related to the COVID-19 virus:

Due to the continuous rise in COVID cases and its strain on the local hospital system, the Tom Green County Local Health Authority has issued a property control order on any school facility in Tom Green County where there has been a student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19. Once there has been a positive case at a school facility, masks will be required for everyone on that campus.

The order will go into effect Aug. 26 and continue through the end of the school day on Oct. 15 or until the Texas Education Agency (TEA) or a court of competent jurisdiction reinstitutes enforcement against school districts with mask mandates.

Any questions about whether a school facility has a positive case and is requiring masks should be directed to that school facility or the school district that oversees the facility.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo and Tom Green County Health Department is below: