COVID-19 Delta Variant impacting San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With no COVID-19 beds available, Shannon Medical Center is fighting the new strain that’s proving more lethal.

As we saw, cases are on the rise around the Concho Valley and across part of the state.

The delta variant is targeting younger patients, we talked with Dr. James Vretis who says between a nurse shortage and limited space, the COVID-19 vaccine is strongly encouraged.

“The COVID unit is completely full and there is one bed available in the ICU. We’re holding, I think last I saw was 17 patients in the ER. They’re not all COVID patients, but again if the hospital fills up with COVID, There’s other patients that can’t be admitted as well there’s physically no place to put them and no staff to take care of them which is what I think our largest problem is, is we’ve got empty beds but we don’t have nursing staff to take care of those patients that we would put up there” Dr. James Vretis, Tom Green County Health Authority, said.

Dr. James Vretis adds “We are seeing a lot of GI symptoms, were seeing a lot of nausea vomiting, diarrhea. Maybe a third to a half of the people I see that are coming in test positive for COVID now are coming with GI complaints so its kind of like a COVID Gastroneuritis or COVID stomach flu if you would. We’re seeing a significant number of people that have been admitted for COVID that are getting clotting disorders so they are getting clots in their legs, pulmonary emboli, they’re getting strokes, its not just the lungs its the whole body that gets messed up by this disease.”

Dr. Vretis warns even though San Angelo is lagging behind the rest of the state. A peak is coming and it will possibly be significant.