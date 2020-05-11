City of San Angelo to give out more face masks

San Angelo, Texas– The City of San Angelo has announced that it will be distributing more free face masks to citizens this week. The disposable face masks will be made available on Tuesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 13.

This time The City plans to have multiple locations for citizens to drive through and pick up the face masks. The locations are as follows:

San Angelo Stadium Tuesday and Wednesday 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 1902 Knickerbocker Road (Please enter from Johnson Street) There will be one entrance and one exit on Johnson Street

Foster Communications Coliseum Tuesday and Wednesday Noon – 8 p.m. 50 East 43rd St. Enter the site at the main entrance off Coliseum Drive and exit onto Grape Creek Road.

Texas Bank Sports Complex Tuesday 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. , Wednesday Noon – 8 p.m. 1615 Rio Concho Drive Enter by way of Rio Concho Drive and exit by way of St. Ann Street.



The masks made available by Principal LED, Ener-Tel and the San Angelo Health Foundation will be handed out by City employees. Walk-ups are not allowed, and person to person contact will be limited.

There will be a limit of seven masks per car/household, and the City asks that you only take what you need. The City will not be giving out any N95 masks or respirator masks.