City of San Angelo says that social gatherings should be limited

San Angelo, Texas– The City of San Angelo wants to remind citizens that in-person contact and social gatherings should be limited.

“In accordance with guidance from DSHS Commissioner Dr. Hellerstedt, and to achieve the goals established by the President to reduce the spread of COVD-19, every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services or reopened services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”

People over the age of 65 are strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible; to maintain appropriate distance from any member of the household who has been out of the residence in the previous 14 days; and, if leaving the home, to implement social distancing and to practice good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation.

Funerals/weddings/wedding receptions are allowed under the religious service provision.

The Governor has provided the following guidelines:

Gatherings like clubs (Lions, Elks, youth groups) are allowed provided they follow the guidance from the governor regarding youth clubs.

The Governor’s guidelines for Youth Clubs:

Any other form of parties, including graduation parties are not allowed at this time.