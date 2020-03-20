City of San Angelo providing drive-thru COVID-19 screening & testing

San Angelo, Texas- Shannon has set up a centralized location for screening and testing for COVID-19.

The site is located at the corner of Beauregard and Oaks Street in downtown San Angelo. The site will be available Monday-Friday 9 AM to 5 PM beginning Monday, March 23.

Patients can drive up to the site and be screened in their vehicle by a medical provider. If the provider determines the patient may have COVID-19, then a test will be conducted on-site.

Then, the patient will be given instructions on self-quarantining and other steps they must take, until test results are returned. Patients who have been screened at another location may come to the site for testing with a provider’s order.

For more information on screening or testing you are asked to call 844-6-SHANNON (844-674-2666).