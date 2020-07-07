City of San Angelo partners with three local hotels to house patients with COVID-19

San Angelo, TX — The City of San Angelo has announced a partnership with three local hotels to house patients with COVID-19, who must isolate for the duration of the infection.

According to a press release sent out just before 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020:

“The City of San Angelo is partnering with three hotels to house patients with COVID-19 who do not necessarily need to be in the hospital but need somewhere to isolate themselves while they are still contagious or to quarantine while they are awaiting test results. This is specifically meant to aid in overflow capacity from the hospitals.

“To fund this, the City has applied to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) with a Request for Public Assistance (RPA) to aid in providing non-congregate sheltering for citizens in need.

“The amount approved in the past by TDEM was $636,480. The City applied for an extension (required every 30 days) of the RPA on June 26 and is waiting for the authorization to continue the program.

“The City will be reimbursed for these expenditures through either the TDEM program previously mentioned or through the $1.1 million that the City budgeted today, July 7, from the Federal CARES Act. This act was granted by the US Treasury for cities under 500,000 people. This funding is also administered through the State by TDEM.

“While the non-congregate shelter grant can only be used for that purpose, the CARES grant can aid with the City’s public health, public safety and medical expenses. The City was awarded almost $5.5 million through this grant, but the State is allowing an initial drawdown of 20% of the grant which for San Angelo is $1.1 million. The grant has restrictions for its use and can be used for the following eligible expenses:

1. Medical expenses;

2. Public health expenses;

3. Payroll expenses for public safety, public health, health care, human services and similar employees whose services are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency;

4. Expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures;

5. Expenses associated with the provision of economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency, and

6. Any other COVID-19-related expenses reasonably necessary to the function of government that satisfy the Fund’s eligibility criteria.

“Seventy-five percent of the funds must be used for items 1-4.”