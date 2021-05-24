City of San Angelo Health Department reports one new positive case for Monday, May 24th, four more positive cases from the weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Health Department reports one new positive case of COVID-19 for Monday, May 24th and four new positive cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, May 22nd and May 23rd.
The full report can be seen below:
Total positive cases: 16,877
Active cases: 48
Currently hospitalized: 14
New positives for today: 1
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|4
|Unknown
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
May 23, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,876
Active cases: 47
Currently hospitalized: 13
New positives for today: 3
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|40
|White
|Harris
|PCR
|Male
|50
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|74
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
May 22, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,873
Active cases: 45
Currently hospitalized: 12
New positives for today: 1
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|77
|Unknown
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
Courtesy: City of San Angelo Health Department