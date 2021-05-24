City of San Angelo Health Department reports one new positive case for Monday, May 24th, four more positive cases from the weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Health Department reports one new positive case of COVID-19 for Monday, May 24th and four new positive cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, May 22nd and May 23rd.





The full report can be seen below:

May 24, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,877

Active cases: 48

Currently hospitalized: 14

New positives for today: 1

Informe COVID-19 del 24 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16877

Casos activos: 48

Actualmente hospitalizados: 14

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 1

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 4 Unknown Tom Green County (TGC) PCR

May 23, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,876

Active cases: 47

Currently hospitalized: 13

New positives for today: 3

Informe COVID-19 del 23 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16876

Casos activos: 47

Actualmente hospitalizados: 13

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 3

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 40 White Harris PCR Male 50 White TGC Antigen Male 74 White TGC Antigen

May 22, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,873

Active cases: 45

Currently hospitalized: 12

New positives for today: 1

Informe COVID-19 del 22 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16873

Casos activos: 45

Actualmente hospitalizados: 12

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 1

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 77 Unknown Tom Green County (TGC) PCR

Courtesy: City of San Angelo Health Department