City Health Department report six new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 22nd

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In the daily report provided by the City of San Angelo’s Health Department, there are six new positive cases of COVID-19 in our area. The full report is below:

April 22, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,716

Active cases: 64

Currently hospitalized: 6

New positives for today: 6

Informe COVID-19 del 22 de abril de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16716

Casos activos: 64

Actualmente hospitalizados: 6

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 6

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female7HispanicTGCAntigen
Female39UnknownTGCAntigen
Male27WhiteTGCAntigen
Male17 monthsHispanicTGCAntigen
Male27OtherOut of stateAntigen
Female15WhiteTGCAntigen

