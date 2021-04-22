City Health Department report six new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 22nd

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In the daily report provided by the City of San Angelo’s Health Department, there are six new positive cases of COVID-19 in our area. The full report is below:
April 22, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,716
Active cases: 64
Currently hospitalized: 6
New positives for today: 6
Informe COVID-19 del 22 de abril de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16716
Casos activos: 64
Actualmente hospitalizados: 6
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 6
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|7
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|39
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|17 months
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|Other
|Out of state
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|White
|TGC
|Antigen