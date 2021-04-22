City Health Department report six new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 22nd

(NEXSTAR) - A small population of people are allergic to the ingredients in the three available COVID-19 vaccines, but according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, an ongoing study seeks to weigh the costs and benefits of the vaccine for those with allergies.

During an "Ask Me Anything" stint on Twitter, Fauci responded to a question asking, "Are there any alternative meds in the works for people who cannot take the current vaccines due to anaphylaxis dangers?"