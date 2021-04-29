City Health Department confirms seven new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 29th

The City of San Angelo Health Department confirms seven new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 29th.
The full report is below:
April 29, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,754
Active cases: 46
Currently hospitalized: 4
New positives for today: 7
Informe COVID-19 del 29 de abril de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16754
Casos activos: 46
Actualmente hospitalizados: 4
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|40
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|12
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|7
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|Menard
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
Courtesy: City of San Angelo