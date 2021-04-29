City Health Department confirms seven new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 29th

Coronavirus

The City of San Angelo Health Department confirms seven new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 29th.

The full report is below:

April 29, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,754

Active cases: 46

Currently hospitalized: 4

New positives for today: 7

Informe COVID-19 del 29 de abril de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16754

Casos activos: 46

Actualmente hospitalizados: 4

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male40WhiteTGCAntigen
Male12WhiteTGCAntigen
Male7HispanicTGCAntigen
Male20HispanicMenardAntigen
Female41WhiteTGCAntigen
Female37UnknownTGCAntigen
Male36UnknownTGCAntigen

Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

