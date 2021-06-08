City Health Department confirms one new positive case of COVID-19 for Tuesday, June 8th





SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Health Department confirms one new positive case of COVID-19 for Tuesday, June 8th.

Below is the daily COVID-19 report:

June 8, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,914

Active cases: 20

Currently hospitalized: 5

New positives for today: 1

Informe COVID-19 del 8 de junio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16,914

Casos activos: 20

Actualmente hospitalizados: 5

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 1