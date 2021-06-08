City Health Department confirms one new positive case of COVID-19 for Tuesday, June 8th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Health Department confirms one new positive case of COVID-19 for Tuesday, June 8th.
Below is the daily COVID-19 report:
Total positive cases: 16,914
Active cases: 20
Currently hospitalized: 5
New positives for today: 1
Informe COVID-19 del 8 de junio de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16,914
Casos activos: 20
Actualmente hospitalizados: 5
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 1
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|51
|White
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR