City announces modified services schedule

San Angelo, Texas– The City of San Angelo has announced a modified services schedule for city offices, parks, and recreation centers.

The following offices will be re-opening for appointment only, and or limited occupancy on Monday, May 18:

Business Resource Center

City Hall

City Hall Annex Water Customer Service/Cashiers Open for in-person payments (limited occupancy)

Community Development Building

Metropolitan Planning Organization

Police Department

Currently the Airport, Fort Concho, landfill, parks, playgrounds and trails are open. While Animal Services and Municipal Court have limited openings.

Lake Nasworthy is also open for day use only, along with its parks and public docks and ramps.

The following plan to re-open within the next few months:

Animal Services Lobby (June 1)

Municipal Court Lobby (May 20)

Parks & Recreation Nature Center (May 19) Parks & Recreation Offices (May 26) Civic Events Offices (May 26)

Fairmount Cemetery (June 1)

Skate Parks (June 1)

Recreation Centers (June 15)

Municipal Pool (July 4)

WIC (Remote services now, opens July 1)

These dates are subject to change pending further state mandates. Social distancing is required at all city facilities.