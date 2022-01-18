CHRISTOVAL, Texas – Christoval ISD announced they will extend their school closure through Wednesday, January 19th to give staff more time to recover from various illnesses, according to a statement from CISD Superintendent Dr. David Walker on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Dr. Walker said, “CISD will extend the temporary school closure through Wednesday, January 19th. CISD will reassess again Wednesday, January 19th on the status of their personnel and will keep the community of their plan to reopen the school.”

“The aim of the extended closure is to give staff another day to recover from various illnesses in the community so that Christoval ISD can give children their very best when classes resume,” Walker added.

Christoval ISD will update the community on the district’s status on Wednesday, January 19th.

Courtesy: Christoval ISD