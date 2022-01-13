CHRISTOVAL, Texas – Christoval ISD has announced a temporary school closure beginning Friday, January 14th through Tuesday, January 18th, according to a statement from CISD Superintendent Dr. David Walker.

According to the statement, Dr. Walker commends the employees of CISD for taking an “all hands on deck” attitude on keeping schools open for their students. If current trends continue, Dr. Walker says CISD will be operationally ineffective. As a result, he is calling for a temporary school closure.

“There will be no school on Friday, January 14th through Tuesday, January 18th. School will resume on Wednesday, January 18th.

Christoval High School athletes need to stay in contact with their respective coaches regarding games and any modifications to practice and game schedules.

Courtesy: Christoval ISD