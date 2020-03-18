Brown County Texas has a confirmed case of COVID-19

Brown County, Texas – On Wednesday, March 18, the Brownwood/ Brown County Health Department confirmed a case of the COVID-19 virus in Brown County.

This case is a result of international travel. The patient is a female in her 60s with limited community contact and is currently quarantined and isolated.

“We have started to identified close contacts of the patient, who may have been exposed, and will take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19” Lisa Dick, Health Administrator of Brownwoood / Brown County Health Department said.

The Brown County Health Department has set up two hotline numbers for questions. If an individual has symptoms similar to that of Coronavirus, you are asked to call 325.642.2635 or 325.430.5933. Calls will be taken until 10 PM tonight. Starting March 19, calls will be taken from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Over the phone, a health department employee can answer questions and perform a phone health screening. The phone screenings are to help reduce overcrowding of medical facilities and to allow social distancing.

The health department ask for patience when using the hotline, as phone calls are taken in order of the call.