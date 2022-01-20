(KSAN/KLST)– Dr. Jim Vretis, Local Healthy Authority for San Angelo and Tom Green County, said there are a few changes to keep in mind when it comes to quarantine guidelines.

“They have made a lot of changes recently and not a lot of them make a whole lot of sense to be honest with you,” Dr. Vretis said.

If you are unvaccinated and you have been exposed to COVID-19, you are to quarantine for five days.

“Then they want you to be tested at 5 days, if you are symptom free and you test negative, you can be released,” Dr. Vretis said.

On the other hand, if you are fully vaccinated and you are exposed, you don’t have to quarantine, but you have to get tested again after five days.

“If you’ve had COVID within the last 90 days, then you don’t have to do anything because they assume you are going to be immune to it,” Dr. Vretis said.

If you test positive for COVID-19, then you need to be in isloation for five days and wear a well-fitting mask for a total of 10 days.

“A well-fitting mask means a N95 mask, not a regular surgical mask and not a cloth mask,” Dr. Vretis said. “Cloth masks are fairly useless. They are just decoration. They don’t do any good.”

Dr. Vretis also said if you are planning on getting tested, it’s better to go through a drive-thru testing site rather than the emergency room.