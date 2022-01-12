BRADY, Texas – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Brady ISD has announced they will be closed for the remainder of the week, Thursday, January 13th and Friday, January 14th, according to a release from Brady ISD.

According to the release, “In response to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, quarantines and other communicable illnesses amongst staff and students, Brady ISD will not have school the remainder of this week (January 13th and 14th). The school will reopen on Tuesday, January 18th after the scheduled school holiday, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 17th.”

All extracurricular activities will also be suspended until our return on Tuesday, January 18th.

Any additional notifications will be sent via School Messenger and updated on Brady ISD social media platforms.

Courtesy: Brady ISD