BALLINGER, Texas – Ballinger Independent School District has announced it will remain open despite nine area schools canceling classes last week due to a shortage of staff members and substitute teachers.

In a post to their site on Sunday, January 16, 2022, Ballinger ISD reports it, “Did experience a high number of staff members being absent the week of January 10th,” but not all staff absences were due to Covid-19. Ballinger ISD said despite the high number of absent staff, campus principals were able to cover classes last week.



However, Ballinger ISD informs parents and guardians that if the number of staff members not able to come to work exceeds the substitute teacher pool or the campus principals’ ability to cover classes, school will need to be canceled to allow staff members time to recover. Additionally, if school is canceled, students will not be asked to do online learning.



You can access a list of lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases on their website, which is updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week.

