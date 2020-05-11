Atmos Energy salutes health care heroes of safety

San Angelo, Texas– In honor of National Nursing Week week and National Hospital Week, Dallas based Atmos Energy will be giving meals to healthcare workers battling COVID-19. This week, Atmos Energy salutes health care workers’ heroic efforts by delivering more than 12,000 meals to health care heroes in the eight states the company serves.

Beginning today and continuing throughout the week, Atmos Energy team members have coordinated with local health care professionals caring for coronavirus patients to deliver hearty meals full of hometown flavor from local restaurants that offer expanded take-out and delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our firefighters, police officers, medical teams and city staff have come together in amazing ways, rising to the challenge of the COVID-19 crisis to provide critical, compassionate care to the communities we serve,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “Atmos Energy commends every front line worker for their perseverance to end this pandemic, and all of our service centers across the eight states we serve will display a sign to show our continued solidarity, respect and gratitude to our hometown heroes.”

To make sure the brave women and men on the front lines of this pandemic have a delicious meal at their fingertips, Atmos Energy is arranging early breakfasts during the morning team change, lunches to all hospital staff during the day, and dinners that can be taken home or enjoyed before the evening shift.

Whether it’s a Texas size hamburger complimented by a cold glass of sweet tea or a Denver breakfast scramble combined with a hot cup of coffee, entrees, desserts and refreshing beverages will arrive on hospital doorsteps in all eight states served by Atmos Energy.