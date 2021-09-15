Angelo State University to return to Face-to-Face Classes on September 20th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After a meeting with the Angelo State University Vice Presidents, Athletic Director, College Deans, and other senior officials, Angelo State University has collectively agreed to return to 100% face-to-face classes for their on-campus students beginning Monday, September 20th, according to a letter from Ronnie D. Hawkins, Jr., President of Angelo State University and the Ram Page.

The full letter from President Hawkins is below:

Ram Family,

Last month, on Aug. 27, I sent an email outlining how we were going to re-institute some COVID-19 safety protocols that were in place last academic year, and also implement additional steps to address the dramatic rise in the rate of infections to our students, faculty, and staff. There now has been an overall substantial decline in the rate of infections on the ASU campus.

After meeting with the vice presidents and athletic director, the deans of the respective colleges, and other senior officials, we have collectively agreed to return to 100% face-to-face classes for our on-campus students beginning Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

We remain committed to providing our students with a quality on-campus experience and service while remaining safe.

Dr. Don Topliff, provost and vice president for academic affairs, will provide direction to the deans and faculty on returning to in-person classes beginning Sept. 20.

Professors will inform their students as to what that means for each class.

Any student who comes on the ASU campus is required to complete the wellness screening app and must be prepared to show evidence of having completed the screening if asked to do so by a member of the ASU faculty or staff.

Each vice president and the athletic director will continue to:

Work within their respective divisions to determine which employees can productively work off-campus to limit the spread within the offices.

Keep offices and services open and available for students, faculty, and staff.

Direct employees whose function and/or service cannot effectively be done from a remote location to continue to report to campus.

All ASU faculty and staff are required to complete the wellness screening each workday, regardless of whether they come on the campus. We need to know the health and condition of our employees to ensure we provide the most effective quality programs for our students in a values-focused and student-centered learning environment.

I strongly recommend everyone wear a mask while on the ASU campus, and particularly in any closed environment. Additionally, I strongly recommend everyone who is physically able to be vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccination. We have a long way to go before we can declare “victory” regarding this pandemic. The risk is too great and everyone’s wellbeing is too important for us to not take this virus seriously.

Please let me know if you have any questions or concerns.

Go As a Ram!

Respectfully,

Ronnie D. Hawkins, Jr.

President, Office of the President

Angelo State University