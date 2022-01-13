SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University announced plans to begin the spring semester with fully in-person classes today, Thursday, January 13, 2022.

In an email sent to students and staff, ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. said “We will return to 100% face-to-face classes for our on-campus students beginning Jan. 18.”

The news comes as schools across the Concho Valley have chosen to temporarily close or begin the semester virtually while the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has caused record-breaking daily positive case numbers.

“We currently plan for all academic, athletic, and student-related events to take place as scheduled,” said Hawkins’ email to students and staff, “We will send out notifications of any cancellations or delays as soon as we confirm the change in the schedule.”

Howard College announced a plan on Tuesday not to hold in-person classes, choosing instead to hold classes virtually for the first two weeks of the semester.

“We have come a long way from this time last year, and we have a long way to go to get to the end of 2022,” said Hawkins, “To say that this semester will be filled with great expectations, opportunities, and experiences would be an understatement.”

Classes begin for the spring semester at Angelo State on Tuesday, January 18th.