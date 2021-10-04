94 new positive cases of COVID-19 & 3 new COVID-related deaths confirmed by TGC Health Dept. during October 2nd weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 94 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, October 2 to today, Monday, October 4, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.

The full report from the City of San Angelo is included below.

Daily positive COVID-19 graph from March 11, 2020 through October 4, 2021

Daily COVID-19 Active Hospitalization Graph: May 27, 2020 to October 4, 2021

Below is the daily COVID-19 report, inclusive of the weekend numbers:

Total cases over last three days: 94

Saturday: 32

Sunday: 35

Monday: 27

Total de casos en los últimos tres días: 94

• Sábado: 32

• Domingo: 35

• Lunes: 27

October 4, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,421 Active cases: 539 Currently hospitalized: 43 New positives for today: 27 October 3, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,394 Active cases: 517 Currently hospitalized: 43 New positives for today: 35 October 2, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,359 Active cases: 492 Currently hospitalized: 41 New positives for today: 32 Informe COVID-19 del 4 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24.421 Casos activos: 539 Actualmente hospitalizados: 43 Nuevos positivos para hoy: 27 Informe COVID-19 del 3 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24.394 Casos activos: 517 Hospitalizados actualmente: 43 Nuevos positivos para hoy: 35 Informe COVID-19 del 2 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24.359 Casos activos: 492 Actualmente hospitalizados: 41 Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 32 Courtesy: City of San Angelo, October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021 report: 27 new cases

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 64 White Denton PCR Male 1 Hispanic Midland PCR Female 35 Hispanic Runnels PCR Male 5 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 54 White TGC PCR Male 89 White TGC PCR Female 27 White TGC PCR Female 74 Black TGC PCR Female 70 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 14 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 45 White Coke Antigen Male 44 White TGC Antigen Male 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 67 White TGC Antigen Male 58 White TGC Antigen Female 1 Other TGC Antigen Male 9 White TGC Antigen Male 34 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 37 White Runnels Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 56 Other TGC Antigen Female 17 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 31 White TGC Antigen Male 53 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 61 Other TGC Antigen Male 58 Other TGC Antigen Male 21 Other TGC Antigen

October 3, 2021 report: 35 new cases

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 5 White TGC PCR Female 26 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 44 White TGC PCR Male 62 White TGC PCR Female 7 Other TGC PCR Female 66 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 20 White TGC PCR Female 41 White TGC PCR Female 49 White TGC PCR Male 35 White TGC PCR Female 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 42 White Brewster Antigen Female 12 White Irion Antigen Female 22 White TGC Antigen Female 80 White TGC Antigen Male 17 White TGC Antigen Female 36 White State) Antigen Male 69 White Coke Antigen Female 6 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 4 White TGC Antigen Female 35 White TGC Antigen Male 71 White TGC Antigen Female 65 White Coke Antigen Female 17 Other Pecos Antigen Female 22 White TGC Antigen Male 61 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 26 White TGC Antigen Male 34 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 39 White TGC Antigen Male 59 White McCulloch Antigen Female 58 White TGC Antigen Female 42 White Reagan Antigen Female 14 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 53 White Glasscock Antigen Female 14 White Glasscock Antigen

October 2, 2021 report: 32 new cases

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 18 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 53 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 73 White TGC PCR Male 25 White TGC PCR Female 53 White TGC PCR Female 30 White TGC PCR Female 45 Black TGC PCR Male 76 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 33 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 34 White TGC PCR Female 65 White TGC Antigen Female 64 White Crockett Antigen Male 67 White TGC Antigen Female 34 White TGC Antigen Male 82 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 44 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 30 White TGC Antigen Female 37 White TGC Antigen Female 41 White TGC Antigen Male 45 White TGC Antigen Female 25 Hispanic Reagan Antigen Male 36 White TGC Antigen Female 58 White TGC Antigen Female 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 38 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 14 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 52 White TGC Antigen Male 48 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 35 Other TGC Antigen Female 79 White TGC Antigen Female 49 Hispanic TGC Antigen

The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed the deaths of 3 additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo on Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The three patients were an unvaccinated man in his 30s from Howard County, an unvaccinated woman in her 60s from Howard County, and an unvaccinated man in his 60s from Tom Green County.

So far, 434 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 282 were residents of Tom Green County; 152 were residents of other counties.

Both statements by the City of San Angelo are included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020 – October 3, 2021 — City of San Angelo

City of San Angelo COVID-19 announcement — Saturday, October 2, 2021

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:- Male, 30s, Howard County: unvaccinated- Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 433: 282 from Tom Green County and 151 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 30 años, condado de Howard: no vacunado

– Hombre, 60 años, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 433: 282 del condado de Tom Green y 151 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.

City of San Angelo COVID-19 announcement — Sunday, October 3, 2021

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 60s, Howard County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 434: 282 from Tom Green County and 152 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicionale relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 60s, condado de Howard: no vacunada

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 434: 282 del condado de Tom Green y 152 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre la paciente en este momento.