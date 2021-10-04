94 new positive cases of COVID-19 & 3 new COVID-related deaths confirmed by TGC Health Dept. during October 2nd weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 94 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, October 2 to today, Monday, October 4, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.

The full report from the City of San Angelo is included below.

  • Daily positive COVID-19 graph from March 11, 2020 through October 4, 2021
  • Daily COVID-19 Active Hospitalization Graph: May 27, 2020 to October 4, 2021

Below is the daily COVID-19 report, inclusive of the weekend numbers:

Total cases over last three days: 94

  • Saturday: 32
  • Sunday: 35
  • Monday: 27

Total de casos en los últimos tres días: 94

  • • Sábado: 32
  • • Domingo: 35
  • • Lunes: 27

October 4, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,421

Active cases: 539

Currently hospitalized: 43

New positives for today: 27

October 3, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,394

Active cases: 517

Currently hospitalized: 43

New positives for today: 35

October 2, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,359

Active cases: 492

Currently hospitalized: 41

New positives for today: 32

Informe COVID-19 del 4 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24.421

Casos activos: 539

Actualmente hospitalizados: 43

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 27

Informe COVID-19 del 3 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24.394

Casos activos: 517

Hospitalizados actualmente: 43

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 35

Informe COVID-19 del 2 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24.359

Casos activos: 492

Actualmente hospitalizados: 41

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 32

Courtesy: City of San Angelo, October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021 report: 27 new cases

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male64WhiteDentonPCR
Male1HispanicMidlandPCR
Female35HispanicRunnelsPCR
Male5HispanicTGCPCR
Female54WhiteTGCPCR
Male89WhiteTGCPCR
Female27WhiteTGCPCR
Female74BlackTGCPCR
Female70HispanicTGCPCR
Female14HispanicTGCAntigen
Male45WhiteCokeAntigen
Male44WhiteTGCAntigen
Male33HispanicTGCAntigen
Female67WhiteTGCAntigen
Male58WhiteTGCAntigen
Female1OtherTGCAntigen
Male9WhiteTGCAntigen
Male34HispanicTGCAntigen
Female37WhiteRunnelsAntigen
Female30HispanicTGCAntigen
Male56OtherTGCAntigen
Female17HispanicTGCAntigen
Male31WhiteTGCAntigen
Male53HispanicTGCAntigen
Male61OtherTGCAntigen
Male58OtherTGCAntigen
Male21OtherTGCAntigen

October 3, 2021 report: 35 new cases

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male5WhiteTGCPCR
Female26HispanicTGCPCR
Female44WhiteTGCPCR
Male62WhiteTGCPCR
Female7OtherTGCPCR
Female66HispanicTGCPCR
Male20WhiteTGCPCR
Female41WhiteTGCPCR
Female49WhiteTGCPCR
Male35WhiteTGCPCR
Female36HispanicTGCAntigen
Female42WhiteBrewsterAntigen
Female12WhiteIrionAntigen
Female22WhiteTGCAntigen
Female80WhiteTGCAntigen
Male17WhiteTGCAntigen
Female36WhiteState)Antigen
Male69WhiteCokeAntigen
Female6HispanicTGCAntigen
Male4WhiteTGCAntigen
Female35WhiteTGCAntigen
Male71WhiteTGCAntigen
Female65WhiteCokeAntigen
Female17OtherPecosAntigen
Female22WhiteTGCAntigen
Male61HispanicTGCAntigen
Female26WhiteTGCAntigen
Male34HispanicTGCAntigen
Female39WhiteTGCAntigen
Male59WhiteMcCullochAntigen
Female58WhiteTGCAntigen
Female42WhiteReaganAntigen
Female14HispanicTGCAntigen
Male53WhiteGlasscockAntigen
Female14WhiteGlasscockAntigen

October 2, 2021 report: 32 new cases

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female18HispanicTGCPCR
Female53HispanicTGCPCR
Male73WhiteTGCPCR
Male25WhiteTGCPCR
Female53WhiteTGCPCR
Female30WhiteTGCPCR
Female45BlackTGCPCR
Male76HispanicTGCPCR
Male33HispanicTGCPCR
Female34WhiteTGCPCR
Female65WhiteTGCAntigen
Female64WhiteCrockettAntigen
Male67WhiteTGCAntigen
Female34WhiteTGCAntigen
Male82HispanicTGCAntigen
Female44HispanicTGCAntigen
Female30WhiteTGCAntigen
Female37WhiteTGCAntigen
Female41WhiteTGCAntigen
Male45WhiteTGCAntigen
Female25HispanicReaganAntigen
Male36WhiteTGCAntigen
Female58WhiteTGCAntigen
Female43HispanicTGCAntigen
Female38HispanicTGCAntigen
Male14HispanicTGCAntigen
Male20HispanicTGCAntigen
Male52WhiteTGCAntigen
Male48HispanicTGCAntigen
Female35OtherTGCAntigen
Female79WhiteTGCAntigen
Female49HispanicTGCAntigen

The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed the deaths of 3 additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo on Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The three patients were an unvaccinated man in his 30s from Howard County, an unvaccinated woman in her 60s from Howard County, and an unvaccinated man in his 60s from Tom Green County.

So far, 434 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 282 were residents of Tom Green County; 152 were residents of other counties.

Both statements by the City of San Angelo are included below.

  • COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020 – October 3, 2021 — City of San Angelo

City of San Angelo COVID-19 announcement — Saturday, October 2, 2021

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:- Male, 30s, Howard County: unvaccinated- Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated 

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 433: 282 from Tom Green County and 151 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 30 años, condado de Howard: no vacunado

– Hombre, 60 años, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 433: 282 del condado de Tom Green y 151 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.

City of San Angelo COVID-19 announcement — Sunday, October 3, 2021

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 60s, Howard County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 434: 282 from Tom Green County and 152 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicionale relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 60s, condado de Howard: no vacunada

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 434: 282 del condado de Tom Green y 152 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre la paciente en este momento.

