94 new positive cases of COVID-19 & 3 new COVID-related deaths confirmed by TGC Health Dept. during October 2nd weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 94 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, October 2 to today, Monday, October 4, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.
The full report from the City of San Angelo is included below.
Below is the daily COVID-19 report, inclusive of the weekend numbers:
Total cases over last three days: 94
- Saturday: 32
- Sunday: 35
- Monday: 27
Total de casos en los últimos tres días: 94
- • Sábado: 32
- • Domingo: 35
- • Lunes: 27
October 4, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,421
Active cases: 539
Currently hospitalized: 43
New positives for today: 27
October 3, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,394
Active cases: 517
Currently hospitalized: 43
New positives for today: 35
October 2, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,359
Active cases: 492
Currently hospitalized: 41
New positives for today: 32
Informe COVID-19 del 4 de octubre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24.421
Casos activos: 539
Actualmente hospitalizados: 43
Nuevos positivos para hoy: 27
Informe COVID-19 del 3 de octubre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24.394
Casos activos: 517
Hospitalizados actualmente: 43
Nuevos positivos para hoy: 35
Informe COVID-19 del 2 de octubre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24.359
Casos activos: 492
Actualmente hospitalizados: 41
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 32Courtesy: City of San Angelo, October 4, 2021
October 4, 2021 report: 27 new cases
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|64
|White
|Denton
|PCR
|Male
|1
|Hispanic
|Midland
|PCR
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Male
|5
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|54
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|89
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|27
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|74
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|70
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|45
|White
|Coke
|Antigen
|Male
|44
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|67
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|58
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|1
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|9
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|56
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|17
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|61
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|58
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
October 3, 2021 report: 35 new cases
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|5
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|44
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|62
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|7
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|66
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|41
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|49
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|35
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|42
|White
|Brewster
|Antigen
|Female
|12
|White
|Irion
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|80
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|17
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|36
|White
|State)
|Antigen
|Male
|69
|White
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|6
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|4
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|71
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|65
|White
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|17
|Other
|Pecos
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|61
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|39
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|White
|McCulloch
|Antigen
|Female
|58
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|42
|White
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|53
|White
|Glasscock
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|White
|Glasscock
|Antigen
October 2, 2021 report: 32 new cases
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|73
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|25
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|53
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|45
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|76
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|34
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|65
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|64
|White
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|67
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|82
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|44
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|45
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|58
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|52
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|79
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|49
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed the deaths of 3 additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo on Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3, 2021.
The three patients were an unvaccinated man in his 30s from Howard County, an unvaccinated woman in her 60s from Howard County, and an unvaccinated man in his 60s from Tom Green County.
So far, 434 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 282 were residents of Tom Green County; 152 were residents of other counties.
Both statements by the City of San Angelo are included below.
City of San Angelo COVID-19 announcement — Saturday, October 2, 2021
The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:- Male, 30s, Howard County: unvaccinated- Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 433: 282 from Tom Green County and 151 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Hombre, 30 años, condado de Howard: no vacunado
– Hombre, 60 años, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 433: 282 del condado de Tom Green y 151 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.
City of San Angelo COVID-19 announcement — Sunday, October 3, 2021
The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
– Female, 60s, Howard County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 434: 282 from Tom Green County and 152 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicionale relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 60s, condado de Howard: no vacunada
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 434: 282 del condado de Tom Green y 152 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre la paciente en este momento.