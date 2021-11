71 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department over Thanksgiving weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving weekend, from Thursday, November 25th through Monday, November 29th.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

Daily Positive COVID-19 Graph from March 11, 2020, to November 29, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 29, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Total cases over last five days: 71

Thursday: 19

Friday: 16

Saturday: 8

Sunday: 15

Monday: 13

November 25, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,281

Active cases: 192

Currently hospitalized: 12

New positives: 19

New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 50 White TGC PCR Female 39 White TGC PCR Male 29 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 75 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 83 Other TGC Antigen Male 46 White TGC Antigen Female 43 White TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 51 White TGC Antigen Female 19 White TGC Antigen Male 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 50 White TGC Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 59 Hispanic Winkler Antigen Male 30 White Winkler Antigen Male 5 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 64 White Howard Antigen Male 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 1 White Reagan Antigen

November 26, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,297

Active cases: 128 (74 cases completed their isolation period and were removed from the active case category)

Currently hospitalized: 12

New positives: 16

New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 69 White Howard PCR Male 72 White Howard PCR Male 53 White Coke PCR Male 23 White Coke PCR Female 15 Other TGC Antigen Male 45 White TGC Antigen Female 44 White TGC Antigen Male 77 White TGC Antigen Female 76 White TGC Antigen Female 49 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 32 White TGC Antigen Female 69 Other Taylor Antigen Female 51 Other TGC Antigen Male 15 Other TGC Antigen Female 53 Other Midland Antigen

November 27, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,305

Active cases: 133

Currently hospitalized: 12

New positives: 8

New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 39 White TGC PCR Male 20 White TGC PCR Male 49 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 4 month old Other TGC Antigen Female 24 White Lubbock Antigen Female 51 White Runnels Antigen Male 52 White Runnels Antigen Male 67 White TGC Antigen

November 28, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,320

Active cases: 144

Currently hospitalized: 14

New positives: 15

New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 26 Hispanic Out of State PCR Female 8 White TGC PCR Male 3 White TGC PCR Female 25 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 48 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 2 month old Other TGC PCR Male 48 White TGC Antigen Female 66 White Schleicher Antigen Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 29 White TGC Antigen Female 22 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 71 White TGC Antigen Female 46 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 23 White TGC Antigen

November 29, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,333

Active cases: 153

Currently hospitalized: 13

New positives: 13

New deaths: 0