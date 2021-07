70 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19, according to a report issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, July 23rd.

On Fridays, the City of San Angelo will now include the weekly percentage of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated COVID cases in Tom Green County that have been reported to the Health Department.

The full report is below:





July 23, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 17,359

Active cases: 265

Currently hospitalized: 20

New positives for today: 70

Informe COVID-19 del 23 de julio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 17359

Casos activos: 265

Actualmente hospitalizados: 20

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 70