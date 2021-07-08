7 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19 for today, July 8, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.
The full report is below:
Active cases: 46
Currently hospitalized: 7
New positives for today: 7
Informe COVID-19 del 8 de julio de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16988
Casos activos: 46
Actualmente hospitalizados: 7
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|47
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|68
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|43
|White
|Out of state
|Antigen
|Male
|60
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen