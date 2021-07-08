7 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19 for today, July 8, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.

Active cases: 46

Currently hospitalized: 7

New positives for today: 7

Informe COVID-19 del 8 de julio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16988

Casos activos: 46

Actualmente hospitalizados: 7

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7