7 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19 for today, July 8, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.

Active cases: 46

Currently hospitalized: 7

New positives for today: 7

Informe COVID-19 del 8 de julio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16988

Casos activos: 46

Actualmente hospitalizados: 7

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female47HispanicRunnelsPCR
Female21HispanicTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female68WhiteTGCAntigen
Male21HispanicTGCAntigen
Male43WhiteOut of stateAntigen
Male60HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Female37HispanicTGCAntigen

