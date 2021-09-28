7 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 28, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of seven additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

The patients were two unvaccinated men in their 30s, a partially vaccinated man in his 40s, an unvaccinated woman in her 60s, an unvaccinated man in his 60s, an unvaccinated man in his 70s, and an unvaccinated man in his 90s. All seven patients were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 424 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 reporting began in April of 2020. 278 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 147 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 28, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.