56 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 56 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tuesday, September 22, 2021.

The report, published on weekdays by the City of San Angelo, says that there are 1,305 active cases of COVID-19, and there are 65 patients who are currently hospitalized with the virus.

So far, Tom Green County has reported a total of 23,894 positive cases of infection with COVID-19 since reporting began on March 11, 2021.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2020 to September 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalization graph: March 11, 2020 to September 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.