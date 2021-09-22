56 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 56 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tuesday, September 22, 2021.
The report, published on weekdays by the City of San Angelo, says that there are 1,305 active cases of COVID-19, and there are 65 patients who are currently hospitalized with the virus.
So far, Tom Green County has reported a total of 23,894 positive cases of infection with COVID-19 since reporting began on March 11, 2021.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
September 22, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 23,894
Active cases: 1,305
Currently hospitalized: 65
New positives for today: 56
Informe COVID-19 del 21 de septiembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 23894
Casos activos: 1305
Actualmente hospitalizados: 65
Nuevos positivos para hoy: 56City of San Angelo, September 22, 2021