50th COVID-19 death confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the 50th death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo Tuesday afternoon, August 25, 2020.

The patient was a man in his 40s and was a resident of Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far 50 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 38 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 12 were residents of other counties.

More Stories for you

• Ports to Plains feasibility study virtual meetings

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting two virtual meetings which are accessible to the…

• 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Concho Valley Regional Food Bank holding no contact, drive-thru food distribution event

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, local partner A-B Distributing, and community volunteers will h…

• CV PAWS is seeking volunteers to help house pets displaced by weekend storms

SAN ANGELO, TX — Concho Valley PAWS is looking for volunteers to temporarily home the pets of families who have been d…

• LIDAR traffic enforcement operation August 24, 2020

San Angelo, Texas – This morning, the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section conducted LIDAR Traffic E…