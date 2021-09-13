5 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department during the weekend of September 11

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed the deaths of 5 additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The seven patients were an unvaccinated woman in her 20s, an unvaccinated man in his 40s, an unvaccinated man in his 50s, an unvaccinated woman in her 60s, and a fully vaccinated man in his 80s. All five patients were from Tom Green County.

So far, 391 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 254 were residents of Tom Green County; 137 were residents of other counties.

Both statements by the City of San Angelo are included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020 – September 12, 2021 — City of San Angelo

City of San Angelo COVID-19 announcement — Sunday, September 12, 2021

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County: – Male, 50s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated – Female, 20s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 391: 254 from Tom Green County and 137 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time. El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green: – Hombre, 50s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado – Mujer, 20s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 391: 254 del condado de Tom Green y 137 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.

City of San Angelo COVID-19 announcement — Saturday, September 11, 2021