5 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department during the weekend of September 11

Coronavirus
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed the deaths of 5 additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The seven patients were an unvaccinated woman in her 20s, an unvaccinated man in his 40s, an unvaccinated man in his 50s, an unvaccinated woman in her 60s, and a fully vaccinated man in his 80s. All five patients were from Tom Green County.

So far, 391 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 254 were residents of Tom Green County; 137 were residents of other counties.

Both statements by the City of San Angelo are included below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 12, 2021 Total Deaths: 391 Tom Green County Residents: 254 Residents of other counties: 137 Female: 165 Male: 226 Age ranges: 20s: 2 30s: 4 40s: 23 50s: 44 60s: 104 70s: 111 80s: 76 90s: 26
COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020 – September 12, 2021 — City of San Angelo

City of San Angelo COVID-19 announcement — Sunday, September 12, 2021

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Male, 50s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Female, 20s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated 

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 391: 254 from Tom Green County and 137 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 50s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

– Mujer, 20s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 391: 254 del condado de Tom Green y 137 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.

City of San Angelo COVID-19 announcement — Saturday, September 11, 2021

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:- Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated- Male, 80s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated- Male, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated 

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 389: 252 from Tom Green County and 137 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada

– Hombre, 80s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunado

– Hombre, 40s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 389: 252 del condado de Tom Green y 137 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.

