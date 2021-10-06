5 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 6, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of five additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The patients were an unvaccinated Coleman County woman in her 50s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 80s, and an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 80s.

439 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 since reporting began in April of 2020. 286 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 153 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 6, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.