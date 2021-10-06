5 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 6, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of five additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
The patients were an unvaccinated Coleman County woman in her 50s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 80s, and an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 80s.
439 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 since reporting began in April of 2020. 286 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 153 were residents of other counties.
The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed five additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Female, 50s, Coleman County: unvaccinated
– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
– Male, 80s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
– Female, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 439: 286 from Tom Green County and 153 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado cinco muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 50s, condado de Coleman: no vacunada
– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada
– Hombre, 80s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada
– Mujer, 80s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 439: 286 del condado de Tom Green y 153 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.Ciry of San Angelo, October 6, 2021