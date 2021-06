5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 for today, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo.

The full report is below:





Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Female 1 Unknown Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Male 56 White TGC PCR Male 40 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 34 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 23 Unknown TGC Antigen

June 29, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,945

Active cases: 22

Currently hospitalized: 3

New positives for today: 5

Informe COVID-19 del 29 de junio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16,945

Casos activos: 22

Actualmente hospitalizados: 3

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 5