44 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: December 1, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Due to an exposure of an unknown substance to the City's canine population around Saturday, November 13th, three dogs have lost their lives and a widespread illness affecting canines is going through the shelter, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

According to the release, the issue is unique to canines within the shelter and poses no risk to the community. All other animals at the shelter, in addition to shelter staff, were not affected.