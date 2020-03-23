Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

42 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 249 total cases in state

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 42 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 249 with one death.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 22, 2020

New cases reported: 42

All Mississippi cases

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams20
Attala10
Bolivar40
Chickasaw30
Clay10
Coahoma80
Copiah40
De Soto230
Forrest110
Franklin30
George10
Grenada20
Hancock41
Harrison210
Hinds240
Holmes60
Humphreys10
Itawamba30
Jackson70
Jones10
Lafayette50
Lamar10
Lawrence20
Leake10
Lee80
Leflore90
Lincoln40
Lowndes60
Madison110
Marion10
Marshall30
Monroe20
Montgomery10
Oktibbeha50
Panola20
Pearl River120
Perry10
Pike40
Pontotoc10
Rankin80
Scott10
Simpson10
Smith10
Sunflower20
Tallahatchie10
Tate10
Tippah90
Tunica20
Union10
Walthall20
Washington40
Webster10
Wilkinson30
Winston20
Yazoo10
Total2491

Click here for more information from MSDH.

More Stories for you

• Local church provides meals amid Corona outbreak
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paul Ann Baptist Church served over 500 meals to San Angelo residents. Originally slated to begin a…

• Shannon Medical Center to begin efforts to be better equipped in the event of COVID-19 diagnoses
SAN ANGELO, Texas – An official statement has been released by Shannon Medical Center and Shannon Clinic in regards to…

• Community Medical Center to begin efforts to help conserve supplies in case of COVID-19 needs
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The CEO of Community Medical Center has released an official statement in regards to the COVID-19…

• City of San Angelo’s 10 person gathering rule goes into effect tonight
San Angelo, Texas- The City of San Angelo voted yesterday to extend a local disaster declaration. This disaster…

• SAISD moves to virtual home-based learning amid Coronavirus pandemic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Monday, San Angelo ISD students will start on-line classes because of the statewide order for…

• Local parks remain open amid COVID-19 pandemic
San Angelo, Texas- Concerns over COVID-19 may have many of us locked inside of our houses over the next few weeks….

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

LIVE DAILY: 3 CoronaVirus Video Streams

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.