LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County health officials are recommending Leander Independent School District close for 10 days to slow the spread of COVID-19 — after over 400 cases were confirmed among students and staff.

But Leander ISD said Tuesday it will keep schools open, instead focusing on specific classrooms impacted by clusters of positive cases. LISD said while the district shares the county’s concerns, “at this time we do not believe a districtwide closure meets the needs of our students and families.”

Brittany Duhon, who has three students in the district, is disappointed by the LISD’s decision.

“Our fears are coming to light right in front of us,” said Duhon, who is also a member of Families United for Student Safety, a group of parents advocating for more COVID-19 safety protocols.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 411 total positive cases just a week and a half into the new school year.

In an email to the school superintendent Monday night, WCCHD’s medical director, Dr. Amanda Norwood, said about 43% of those cases are in elementary schools.

Duhon’s youngest is in kindergarten and has dealt with respiratory issues his whole life.

Duhon feels the district is “putting a band-aid on a bullet wound” in its approach to combatting COVID-19. (Photo courtesy Brittany Duhon)

“That’s the worst fear ever, is having your child lay in the hospital bed and watching them gasp for air and not being able to help them,” Duhon said.

The district said while cases are rising, and there are some pockets of concern, other campuses have relatively few positive cases.

In the email, Norwood also said given the limitations of contact tracing and quarantining, she’s worried those exposed will become confirmed cases at “an alarming rate this week.”

She added the incidence rate of new cases for LISD about 2.7 times the amount of spread in the surrounding county.

Cherie Rintoul said the case spread doesn’t concern her very much, and she’s glad the district will focus on quarantines by classroom instead of shutting down entirely.

“I feel like the chance of them being anything other than potentially asymptomatic or having a very mild case is very slim,” said Rintoul, who has two kids in elementary.

Norwood also recommended four actions to stop the spread at LISD:

Universal masking policy that limits op outs to only those with medical exemption Robust contact tracing on campuses Required quarantine for at least seven days (preferably 10-14 days) for identified close contacts Virtual options for students who are unable to be vaccinated

The district is following Norwood’s recommendation of a masking requirement but is still allowing opt-outs.

They said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, they may have to shut down multiple classrooms and whole schools, which would also affect extracurricular activities.

The district said in a Monday meeting about 10% of parents opted out of having their kids wear masks. During that meeting, the board said it would continue its optional masking requirement through Sept. 9.

Rintoul wants it dropped, altogether.

“I’m disillusioned that all of these school districts are going against an elected official… a governor’s orders,” she said.

Leander ISD has also approved eight days of leave for staff members who test positive for COVID-19.

The district said it believes keeping in-person schooling open as long as possible is necessary to make sure students receive essential services.

Shutdowns across Texas

Several Texas districts have temporarily closed recently as COVID-19 surges across the Lone Star State.

In East Texas, Woden ISD in Woden announced Tuesday it would cancel classes through Friday to deep clean its facilities. Northeast Texas district Hughes Springs ISD is doing the same, saying “we simply cannot continue to have school open under current circumstances.”

Meanwhile, the Iraan-Sheffield Independent School District in Iraan canceled classes for two weeks after a rise in local cases.