33 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 8th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, October 8, 2021.
The City of San Angelo published the confirmed case count in their daily COVID-19 report.
The city also reported that there are currently 39 hospitalizations and 348 active cases. Since March 11, 2020, 24,574 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
439 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 286 of those were residents of Tom Green County; 153 were residents of other counties.
So far 4,369 of the positive cases since July have been individuals who were not vaccinated, making up 68.2% of total cases. 293 were partially vaccinated, 4.6% of the cases. 1,139 were fully vaccinated, or 17.8% of all cases. 608, or 9.5%, of positive cases, came from children under 12 years old.
October 8, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,574
Active cases: 348
Currently hospitalized: 39
New positives for today: 33
Informe COVID-19 del 8 de octubre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24.574
Casos activos: 348
Actualmente hospitalizados: 39
Nuevos positivos para hoy: 33
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|63
|Other
|Hockley
|PCR
|Female
|41
|Hispanic
|Howard
|PCR
|Male
|46
|Other
|Howard
|PCR
|Male
|22
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|19
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|13
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|64
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|85
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|24
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|69
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|63
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|34
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|11
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|38
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|71
|White
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|39
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|El Paso
|Antigen
|Male
|10
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|6
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|44
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|9
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|76
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|49
|White
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|49
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|76
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|48
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|78
|White
|Coke
|Antigen
|Male
|67
|White
|TGC
|Antigen