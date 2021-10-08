33 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 8th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, October 8, 2021.

The City of San Angelo published the confirmed case count in their daily COVID-19 report.

The city also reported that there are currently 39 hospitalizations and 348 active cases. Since March 11, 2020, 24,574 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

439 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 286 of those were residents of Tom Green County; 153 were residents of other counties.

So far 4,369 of the positive cases since July have been individuals who were not vaccinated, making up 68.2% of total cases. 293 were partially vaccinated, 4.6% of the cases. 1,139 were fully vaccinated, or 17.8% of all cases. 608, or 9.5%, of positive cases, came from children under 12 years old.

COVID-19 positive case vaccination breakdown, July 1 – October 8, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

October 8, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,574

Active cases: 348

Currently hospitalized: 39

New positives for today: 33

Informe COVID-19 del 8 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24.574

Casos activos: 348

Actualmente hospitalizados: 39

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 33