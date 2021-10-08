33 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 8th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, October 8, 2021.

The City of San Angelo published the confirmed case count in their daily COVID-19 report.

The city also reported that there are currently 39 hospitalizations and 348 active cases. Since March 11, 2020, 24,574 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

439 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 286 of those were residents of Tom Green County; 153 were residents of other counties.

So far 4,369 of the positive cases since July have been individuals who were not vaccinated, making up 68.2% of total cases. 293 were partially vaccinated, 4.6% of the cases. 1,139 were fully vaccinated, or 17.8% of all cases. 608, or 9.5%, of positive cases, came from children under 12 years old.

COVID-19 positive case vaccination breakdown, July 1 – October 8, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

October 8, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,574

Active cases: 348

Currently hospitalized: 39

New positives for today: 33

Informe COVID-19 del 8 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24.574

Casos activos: 348

Actualmente hospitalizados: 39

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 33

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female63OtherHockleyPCR
Female41HispanicHowardPCR
Male46OtherHowardPCR
Male22OtherTGCPCR
Male19OtherTGCPCR
Male13WhiteTGCPCR
Male64WhiteTGCPCR
Female85WhiteTGCPCR
Female24WhiteTGCPCR
Female69WhiteTGCPCR
Female63BlackTGCPCR
Female33HispanicTGCPCR
Female34WhiteTGCPCR
Female11HispanicTGCAntigen
Male38WhiteTGCAntigen
Male71WhiteCrockettAntigen
Female39HispanicTGCAntigen
Male20HispanicEl PasoAntigen
Male10WhiteTGCAntigen
Female6WhiteTGCAntigen
Female38WhiteTGCAntigen
Male44HispanicCrockettAntigen
Male9HispanicTGCAntigen
Male76WhiteTGCAntigen
Male22WhiteTGCAntigen
Male49WhiteCokeAntigen
Female60WhiteTGCAntigen
Male49HispanicTGCAntigen
Female76WhiteTGCAntigen
Female48HispanicCrockettAntigen
Female24WhiteTGCAntigen
Male78WhiteCokeAntigen
Male67WhiteTGCAntigen

