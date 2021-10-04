3 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed by TGC Health Department over the weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to COVID-19 over the weekend, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo on Saturday, October 2, and Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The patients were a Howard County man in his 30s, a Howard County woman in her 60s, and a Tom Green County man in his 60s. None of the patients was vaccinated.

434 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 since reporting began in April of 2020. 282 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 152 were residents of other counties.

Both statements by the City of San Angelo are below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to October 3, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Saturday, October 2, 2021

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County: – Male, 30s, Howard County: unvaccinated – Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 433: 282 from Tom Green County and 151 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time. El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green: – Hombre, 30 años, condado de Howard: no vacunado – Hombre, 60 años, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 433: 282 del condado de Tom Green y 151 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento. City of San Angelo, October 2, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021