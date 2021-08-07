3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to infection with Coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Saturday, August 7, 2021.

The city says the patients were a man in his 60s who was fully vaccinated, a man in his 70s who was unvaccinated, and a woman in her 70s who was unvaccinated. All three of the patients were residents of Tom Green County.

No other information about the patients is available.

The full statement is included below:

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:- Female, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated – Male, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated- Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 326: 209 from Tom Green County and 117 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:- Mujer, 70 años, condado de Tom Green: sin vacunar- Hombre, 60 años, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunado- Hombre, 70 años, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado