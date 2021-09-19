3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 19, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed three new deaths from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Sunday, September 19, 2021.

The city says the patients were an unvaccinated man in his 50s, an unvaccinated man in his 60s, and a fully vaccinated woman in her 80s. All three patients were from Tom Green County.

So far, 402 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. 262 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 140 were from other counties.

The full release by the City of San Angelo is below.