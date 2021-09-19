3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 19, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed three new deaths from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Sunday, September 19, 2021.
The city says the patients were an unvaccinated man in his 50s, an unvaccinated man in his 60s, and a fully vaccinated woman in her 80s. All three patients were from Tom Green County.
So far, 402 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. 262 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 140 were from other counties.
The full release by the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:- Female, 50s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated- Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated- Female, 80s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 402: 262 from Tom Green County and 140 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 50s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
– Mujer, 80s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 402: 262 del condado de Tom Green y 140 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.City of San Angelo, September 19, 2021