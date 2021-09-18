3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 18, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed three new deaths from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Saturday. September 18, 2021.
The city says the patients were a partially vaccinated Sutton County woman in her 60s, an unvaccinated McCulloch County woman in her 60s, and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 50s.
So far, 399 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. 259 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 140 were from other counties.
The city also released information about the distribution of deaths among different genders and age groups in the announcement. According to this data, people in their 60s and 70s make up the largest age group to have died from the virus. Over 21% more people in those age groups have died from causes related to COVID-19.
Men also make up a larger percentage of people who have died from COVID-19. Approximately 37% more men have died from the virus than women in Tom Green County.
The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Female, 60s, Sutton County: partially vaccinated
– Female, 60s, McCulloch County: unvaccinated
– Male, 50s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 399: 259 from Tom Green County and 140 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 60s, condado de Sutton: parcialmente vacunada
– Mujer, 60s, condado de McCulloch: no vacunada
– Hombre, 50s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 399: 259 del condado de Tom Green y 140 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.City of San Angelo, September 18, 2021