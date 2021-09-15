3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 15, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
The patients were a Tom Green County man in his 60s, a Tom Green County woman in her 60s, and a McCulloch County man in his 50s. All three patients were unvaccinated.
So far, 396 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 258 were residents of Tom Green County; 138 were residents of other counties.
The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Male, 50s, McCulloch County: unvaccinated
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 396: 258 from Tom Green County and 138 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.City of San Angelo, September 15, 2021