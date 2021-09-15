3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 15, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The patients were a Tom Green County man in his 60s, a Tom Green County woman in her 60s, and a McCulloch County man in his 50s. All three patients were unvaccinated.

So far, 396 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 258 were residents of Tom Green County; 138 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 15, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.