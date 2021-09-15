3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 15, 2021

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The patients were a Tom Green County man in his 60s, a Tom Green County woman in her 60s, and a McCulloch County man in his 50s. All three patients were unvaccinated.

So far, 396 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 258 were residents of Tom Green County; 138 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 15, 2021 Total Deaths: 396 Tom Green County Residents: 258 Residents of other counties: 138 Female: 166 Male: 230 Age ranges: 20s: 2 30s: 4 40s: 23 50s: 4 60s: 106 70s: 111 80s: 78 90s: 26
COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 15, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Male, 50s, McCulloch County: unvaccinated

– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 396: 258 from Tom Green County and 138 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

City of San Angelo, September 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story