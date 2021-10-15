3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 15, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of three additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Friday, October 15, 2021.
The patients were an unvaccinated Runnels County woman in her 70s, an unvaccinated Reagan County woman in her 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 80s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
448 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County since reporting began in April of 2020.
291 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 157 were residents of other counties.
The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Female, 70s, Runnels County: unvaccinated
– Female, 60s, Reagan County: unvaccinated
– Female, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 448: 291 from Tom Green County and 157 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 70s, condado de Runnels: no vacunada
– Mujer, 60s, condado de Reagan: no vacunada
– Mujer, 80s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 448: 291 del condado de Tom Green y 157 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.COURTESY: CITY OF SAN ANGELO, OCTOBER 15, 2021