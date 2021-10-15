3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 15, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of three additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Friday, October 15, 2021.

The patients were an unvaccinated Runnels County woman in her 70s, an unvaccinated Reagan County woman in her 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 80s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

448 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County since reporting began in April of 2020.

291 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 157 were residents of other counties.

