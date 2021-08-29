3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The patients were a Pecos County man in his 30s, a Schleicher County woman in her 70s, and a Runnels County woman in her 90s, none of whom were vaccinated. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 359 patients have died from causes related to infection with COVID-19. Of those patients, 231 were residents of Tom Green County; 128 were residents of other counties.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Male, 30s, Pecos County: Unvaccinated

– Female, 70s, Schleicher County: Unvaccinated

– Female, 90s, Runnels County: Unvaccinated  

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 359: 231 from Tom Green County and 128 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 30 años, condado de Pecos: no vacunado

– Mujer, 70 años, condado de Schleicher: no vacunada

– Mujer, 90 años, condado de Runnels: no vacunada

