3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The patients were a Pecos County man in his 30s, a Schleicher County woman in her 70s, and a Runnels County woman in her 90s, none of whom were vaccinated. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 359 patients have died from causes related to infection with COVID-19. Of those patients, 231 were residents of Tom Green County; 128 were residents of other counties.

The full statement is below:

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 until August 29, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo